Whittier approves moratorium on data centers, car washes ahead of Proposition 45 vote

The Brief The Whittier City Council approved a 45-day moratorium on permits for data centers, car washes, massage parlors, and detention centers to give local leaders time to draft permanent regulations. The local pushback comes as California voters prepare to decide on Proposition 45, a statewide measure that would streamline approvals for data centers alongside housing and hospitals. Whittier joins a growing regional wave across the San Gabriel Valley and Southeast Los Angeles County—including Baldwin Park, Commerce, and Montebello—curtailing data center development, following Monterey Park's permanent ban.



The Whittier City Council voted to temporarily ban new data centers in the city, as Californians get ready to vote on Proposition 45, which could streamline the building of data centers across the state.

What we know:

Similar temporary bans have been approved in neighboring cities like Baldwin Park, Commerce, Montebello, West Covina and South El Monte. This summer, Monterey Park became the first city to permanently ban data centers in a voter-approved ballot measure.

Whittier's 45-day moratorium on permits also includes massage parlors, car washes, and detention centers.

But it's the data centers that seem to spark a lot of concern in the local communities, especially over their environmental footprint.

What they're saying:

According to CalMatters, researchers at Santa Clara University published findings that data center operators avoid publicly disclosing how much water they use, which is of particular concern to water-stressed communities in the Central Valley.

"The federal government right now is very much pushing data centers and the state didn't take an action when they could have taken action in this legislative session and they did not, to limit or to regulate date centers being developed," said Whittier councilmember Vicky Santana.

What's next:

In Whittier, the council will meet again in four days, and could extend the moratorium on Dec. 8 for another 10 months and 15 days, and later add another extension for up to two years, which would give the city plenty of time to come up with a permanent zoning language for permanent moratoriums.