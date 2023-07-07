Eric Brown: $25K reward offered for information on Long Beach 12-year-old boy’s murder

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the City of Long Beach announced they have teamed up to offer a $25,000 reward in the shooting of three children that resulted in the death of 12-year-old Eric Gregory Brown.

On June 30, two people were arrested in the May 9 drive-by shooting in Long Beach, however, officials believe there are more suspects.

"The murder of young Eric Brown was devastating, and I know the Long Beach community is still reeling and that Eric’s family and friends are still mourning their loss," said Supervisor Janice Hahn in a statement, who offered a $10,000 reward from Los Angeles County. "It is our hope that the key to solving this case lies with our community and that this combined reward encourages people to come forward."

Twenty-year-old Reshawn Strother,of Cypress, was already in custody in an unrelated matter. He will be charged with murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit a crime, officials said. His bail is set at $5 million.

Destenee Sheree Scipio, 21, of Long Beach, was arrested Wednesday. She will be charged with murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit a crime, officials said. Her bail is set at $4 million.

"We urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and we hope this reward will encourage those with information to do the right thing," said Sixth District Councilwoman Dr. Suely Saro.

Officials with the Long Beach Police Department said the shooting was reported Tuesday, May 9 around 11:30 p.m. near Lewis and Hill Streets. Authorities said the preliminary investigation reveals the victims – two girls ages 13 and 14, as well as a 12-year-old boy – were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by a vehicle with at least two suspects inside. For an unknown reason, the suspects opened fire and struck two of the victims.

The male victim, identified by family members as Eric Gregory Brown, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to the hospital by Long Beach Fire Department personnel where he died from his injuries.

Long Beach PD officials said the 14-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her lower body and the 13-year-old girl was not injured.

"There may be additional suspects, so as a reminder, this investigation remains ongoing and active," Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said during a Friday morning news conference. "The $25,000 reward for information remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any remaining suspects.

"We believe this incident stemmed from an earlier gang altercation not involving the victims," the chief said, adding that Stroher is a documented gang member, and Scipio is believed to be his girlfriend. He stressed that the victims had no gang ties.

"This incident was devastating for our entire community," Hebeish said. "And as a father, it pains me to think that anybody would think so little of a life, let alone the lives of children, that they'd commit a crime like this."

Those with information about the deadly shooting are asked to contact Long Beach PD homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.