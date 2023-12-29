5-year-old girl, domestic violence suspect found dead after Long Beach barricade

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

LONG BEACH, Calif - An hours-long standoff took a tragic turn in Long Beach overnight.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department were called to a home in the 3400 block of Adriatic Avenue, located near the intersection of Santa Fe Ave. and W. 34th Street, just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a domestic dispute.

Arriving officers discovered smoke and fire coming from the home. Firefighters were called to the scene and knocked down the flames. Officers then established a perimeter since they believed the suspect was barricaded inside.

Long Beach PD then activated a SWAT team and nearby residents were told to evacuate or shelter in place.

SWAT negotiators attempted to contact the suspect for hours.

Officers obtained a search warrant and by 12:15 a.m. Friday, they moved into the home where investigators found a 5-year-old girl who was declared dead at the scene. They also discovered the suspect who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information are asked to contact Long Beach PD.