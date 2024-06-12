Long Beach businesses deal with yet another round of vandalism

Businesses in Long Beach were hit by yet another round of vandalism. The latest marks the second in the same neighborhood in less than a week with multiple stores having their windows smashed.

On June 12, the Long Beach Police Department responded to a call of two businesses getting their windows smashed along 1st Street. The vandalism incident comes about five days after that same East Village area had their businesses and car windshields smashed.

The suspect in the June 7 incidents was identified as 33-year-old Ryan Verzani. Verzani was briefly booked for felony vandalism but was released "on his own recognizance," according to Long Beach PD.

On Tuesday, officials did not believe Verzani was behind the June 12 incidents.

Anyone with information on the June 12 incidents is asked to call 562-435-6711.