Long Beach animal shelter at critical capacity pleads for adopters

Looking for a new furry companion?

Long Beach Animal Services says it is at critical capacity and is pleading with the community for potential pet adopters to come forward.

They say the overflow of pets at their facilities last week was over 170 dogs and cats at the shelter, and those numbers are expected to climb.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson says they had their highest adoption rate last year, placing nearly 2,000 animals into homes, but the need continues to grow.

For the month of April, there will be several FREE pet adoption events:

Friday, April 7 One Health Day Adoption Event Parks, Recreation and Marine Administration Offices2760 E. Barrios St.11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 Silverado Park1545 W. 31st St.11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 Proper LBC Adoption Event5209 Second St.11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 22Pet Supplies Plus Adoption Event2086 N. Bellflower Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are unable to adopt, fosters are also needed as well as donations for supplies like blankets and towels.

For information on adoptable pets or how to help Long Beach shelter animals, visit longbeach.gov/acs.

