Long Beach animal services hit highest adoption rate ever in 2022

article

More animals in Long Beach found their forever homes this past year than ever before, Long Beach Animal Care Services announced Wednesday. The organization reached its highest adoption rate ever in 2022, surpassing their 2024 goal by more than 30%.

In total, LBACS placed 1,961 pets into homes in 2022, nearly tripling the total of pets placed in 2018 (686). The organization's goal was to place 1,500 animals in permanent homes.

The organization said their expanded staff helped them hold more events this past year, which greatly helped their ability to place more pets with more families. The LBACS said it was able to host 40 offsite adoption events in 2022.

SUGGESTED: Puppy that lost his ears in an attack gets new crocheted 'ears' as he awaits adoption

"The emphasis we’ve placed on community engagement and offsite adoption events over the past year has proven to be a successful strategy to get more animals into homes, thanks to our Animal Care Services staff and residents," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "We will build on this achievement so even more animals can be adopted."

In addition to the more than 1,900 pets placed in permanent homes, LBACS also placed 500 pets in foster homes in 2022.

"We have worked diligently to get as many animals as possible into loving, safe homes and our 2022 numbers reflect that commitment," said Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine Director Brent Dennis. "I am so proud of the efforts made by our Animal Care Services staff and embrace by our community."

Long Beach Animal Care Services are open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Those looking to adopt can reach out via email at petadopt@longbeach.gov or by phone at 562-570-7387.