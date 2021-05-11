Lockdown lifted at East LA school, daycare after reports of possible shooting in area

An elementary school and a daycare in East Los Angeles were on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon due to an active police investigation in the area, officials said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Utah Elementary School and Mendez Learning Center in East Los Angeles have been taken off lockdown after reports of a possible shooting in the area.

Students at Utah Elementary have been dismissed for the day, according to Los Angeles School Police.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of shots fired just before 10:30 a.m. and a SWAT team was on the way to the scene to help capture the barricaded suspect.

Police set up a perimeter in the 1500 block of East First Street.

According to the Los Angeles School Police Department, Utah Elementary School will release students on modified dismissal at the auditorium and will be escorted by LASPD officers.

CNS contributed to this report.