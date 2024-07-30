Local teen competes in grueling equestrian race on rescued horse

"I still can't believe it" Erna Valdivia giggled as she shook her head. The 17-year-old recently became the first African American teenage girl to compete in one of the most prestigious and difficult endurance horse rides in the world: The Tevis Cup — 100 miles across the Sierra Nevada in one day.

"It's physically and emotionally exhausting, but she is the best" said Valdivia, as she pats "Love Story," the horse rescued by her mother, who runs the Love This Horse Equine Rescue in Mojave. The white mare was on her way to slaughter when they took her in. Initially so scared, no one could get near her, she formed a special bond with Erna, who started riding her.

But when it came time for the Tevis Cup, the pair were definitely among some of the best riders and horses in the country. It wasn't long, though, before word got out about the unlikely pair. Together, they have garnered quite a following.

"I can't believe all the people reaching out on social media," said a blushing Erna. It's a story of more than a race. It's about perseverance, hard work and breaking barriers. It's about determination and a bond that is hard to explain. But it became very real, when close to 50 miles into the dangerous route, Erna and her riding buddy rode up to horses injured during the treacherous trail. "I was shaking, and crying, and so worried for the poor horses," Erna said.

At her next veterinary check stop, even though the vet okayed both her and her horse to continue, she decided Love Story was too tired, and did what many other riders have did, and pull out of the race.

"It was tough, when you are competitive, but we are a team, and she has to be ok," Erna said. "There will be other races, but never another Lovey".

You can see why she is garnering quite the fan base, which includes many young African American teens.

"If you really want to do it," said Erna, "you can. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise, there's always someone who will help you. When you don't have the money, or you are too tired, or overwhelmed, you gotta believe in yourself, and of course... your horse!"

When asked if she'd try the race again, Erna laughed and said "you bet!"

To find out more about the Love This Horse Equine Rescue, tap or click here.