Community Champions: 56 nonprofits honored

A football in the hands of Los Angeles nonprofits. Not just any football. It came with a big dollar grant, and it came the year the Super Bowl was here in 2022. That's the focus of FOX 11's weekly Community Champions series.

For the year of Super Bowl LVI, LA's Super Bowl host committee created a Legacy Champions program. Fifty-six local nonprofits were chosen to receive $10,000 to leave a legacy through grant money. Their trophy was a football commemorating the day at SoFi Stadium.

The Las Fotos Project in Boyle Heights was one of them. So was The RightWay Foundation which works to bring housing and jobs to former foster youth. Kids In The Spotlight was also named a Legacy Champion.

FOX 11 started showcasing these Legacy Champion non-profits during the 2021/2022 football season. Non-profits like Project Blue, and Hollenbeck Pal. Miry's List provides needed items for refugees new to the United States.

About that football trophy that sits on his bookshelf? Franco Vega, who founded The RightWay Foundation, said with a smile, "This was awesome. It's hard not to throw this ball. It's hard not to go outside and play catch."

In FOX 11's Community Champions, we showcased grant recipients leading up to Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles.