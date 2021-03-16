Local love for Cupid’s Hot Dogs on TikTok Tuesday

Each week we feature a TikTok account that really stands out. Speaking of stands, there is a local hot dog stand that is just that - hot! Their videos went viral with their classic style.

Two local sisters named Kelly and Morgan caught my eye on TikTok for their roller skating SoCal vibes, and then once I saw that they were a local hot dog stand, I had to learn more!

Cupid's Hot Dogs has 2 locations in Simi Valley and Winnetka, and Thursdays you can catch the car hop from 3pm-7pm! You can go to cupidshotdogs.net for more information!

You can also follow them on social media!

On Instagram @cupids_hotdogs and TikTok: @zengazenga

