L&L Hawaiian Barbecue giving away free spam musubis on Aug. 8

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will celebrate the fifth annual National Spam Musubi Day on Friday, August 8, by giving away free spam musubi at participating locations nationwide.

What we know:

On August 8, participating L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurants will offer one free spam musubi to each customer between noon and 2 p.m. local time.

After this time, select locations may have additional specials, such as a 99-cent offer, but offerings can vary by restaurant.

The date for National Spam Musubi Day, 8/08, was chosen to honor Hawaii’s 808 area code.

The backstory:

The musubi was first introduced to Hawaii in the 19th century by Japanese immigrant farmers. The popular Hawaiian snack is a variation of the Japanese rice snack onigiri, consisting of seasoned rice and spam wrapped in nori/seaweed.

Spam was brought to Hawaii during World War II to feed U.S. soldiers, and after the war, local civilians began incorporating the surplus meat into their cuisine.

The modern spam musubi was created on the island of Kauai in 1983. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue added Spam musubi to the menu in 1999, where it became one of their most popular items along with the traditional plate lunch, according to the company.

What they're saying:

Elisia Flores, CEO of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, stated, "As we celebrate five years of National Spam Musubi Day, we continue to honor this small but mighty snack and its significance in Hawaii’s culinary history. We're proud to bring a taste of the islands to communities across the U.S. and invite everyone to experience the aloha spirit and iconic snack food of Hawaii."

By the numbers:

Hawaii residents consume approximately seven million cans of spam annually. L&L says it sells over 6.2 million musubi annually, which equates to about 17,000 per day across its more than 230 locations throughout the U.S. and Japan.

What's next:

To find a participating location near you, tap or click here.