Living Connected: Surviving ovarian cancer

A Southern California woman spent years battling ovarian cancer. She endured long hospital stays, aggressive chemotherapy and at one point another illness briefly took her ability to walk.

She is now cancer-free and hopes to inspire others with her life and cancer journey. While there are many things to learn from her cancer journey, there is one lesson in particular Traci Green thinks is critical—listen to your body.

"There's nobody else that knows you better than you. Who's your best friend, who is your best lover, this, this, yourself," Green said.

