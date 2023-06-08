Police pursuit: Child appears to be in car during chase on 405 Freeway

It appears a child was inside a vehicle that led police on a pursuit along the 405 Freeway Thursday evening.

The driver, in a gold Ford F-150 FX4, was allegedly wanted for DUI.

Officers believe a child was in the vehicle. Images from SkyFOX showed a passenger in the vehicle, however it's unclear if that person was a child or not. Their age is not known.

SkyFOX caught the vehicle driving northbound on the 405 Freeway from Westwood to Sherman Oaks during rush hour time.

At one point, the driver briefly exited on Burbank Blvd. but then got right back on the freeway and continued driving northbound.

The vehicle continued driving through Van Nuys, Granada Hills, Sylmar then eventually got on the 14 Freeway to Newhall.

As of late Thursday night, it is unknown if authorities arrested the driver as SkyFOX was not able to catch the tail end of the chase.