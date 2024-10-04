Expand / Collapse search

Police pursuit of motorcycle near Glendale

October 4, 2024
LOS ANGELES - The California Highway Patrol on Friday was following a motorcycle as they were driving at excessively high speeds through LA.

The driver was seen speeding on the freeway in Glendale, Silver Lake, downtown, and Boyle Heights. 

SkyFOX clocked the driver reaching speeds over 100 mph. They were seen weaving in and out of traffic, dodging cars on the freeway.

It appeared law enforcement backed off and was then following the driver rather than actively pursuing them.

While on the 710 freeway near Downey-Norwalk, the driver handed something to another motorcyclist. It's unclear what that item was. 

A few minutes later, the driver attempted to make contact with a person inside another vehicle. 

The driver eventually exited the 405 freeway at Warner Ave. in North Coast and appeared to drive to a Tommy's restaurant at Recreation Cir. and Magnolia St.

SkyFOX then lost sight of the driver. 