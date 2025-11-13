Police chase suspect ditches car, hides in Woodland Hills apartment complex

The search is on for the police chase suspect who was last seen hiding inside an apartment complex in Woodland Hills.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect – initially wanted for possibly stealing the car they were in – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase near Lake Balboa on Thursday, November 13.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove in circles between Lake Balboa and Northridge before ditching the car in Woodland Hills.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

As of 5:30 p.m. PT, no arrests have been announced in the car chase.