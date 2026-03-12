Pursuit suspect flees into Bell home after high-speed chase

The Brief A high-speed pursuit on the 710 Freeway ended in a Bell neighborhood Thursday after a speeding suspect ditched their car and fled into a home. The driver hit speeds topping 100 mph and ran multiple red lights before pulling into a driveway where he was greeted by dogs. After a brief standoff and residential search, the suspect was taken into custody around 12:15 p.m. and loaded into a patrol car.



A high-speed police chase ended in a neighborhood manhunt Thursday after a speeding suspect ditched their car and ran into a home in Bell.

Law enforcement quickly swarmed the property, eventually taking the driver into custody shortly after he attempted to hide inside the home.

What we know:

The chase began at about 10:55 a.m. Thursday on the northbound 710 Freeway near Rosecrans Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was initially wanted for speeding but refused to pull over, leading officers on a dangerous pursuit.

SkyFOX video showed the suspect driving erratically, narrowly missing other vehicles and running red lights while hitting speeds topping 100 mph.

The pursuit headed south to a home in the area of River Drive and Filmore Street, along the Los Angeles River.

That's when the suspect pulled into a driveway and was greeted by dogs on the property before heading into the home.

A few minutes later, officers arrived and surrounded the home. By 12:15 p.m., the suspect was apprehended; video showed the individual in handcuffs being loaded into a police car.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released by authorities.

Police have not stated if any weapons were found on the suspect or inside the white Toyota Corolla.

It's unclear what charges the suspect is facing.