Tangled live-action cast announced: See who will play in Disney's newest movie

The Brief Tangled is one of the latest Disney films to get a live-action remake. Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will star in the new film. No release date was announced.



Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your long hair.

The adventurous and free-spirited princess is headed to the big screen. Disney has announced plans for a reimagined live-action Tangled film.

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are set to star as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, Disney announced in a post Wednesday.

The film will be directed by Michael Gracey, best known for "The Greatest Showman," with a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Dig deeper:

Croft, an Australian actor, is best known for starring as Rachel Roth, aka Raven, in the DC series "Titans," and Netflix’s "True Spirit."

Manheim starred in Disney's Zombies franchise and played Wally Clark in Paramount's teen drama "School Spirits".

SUGGESTED:

What we don't know:

It's unclear who will star as Mother Gothel.

No release date has been announced.

The backstory:

The 2010 animated film featured Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi and grossed more than $590 million worldwide. Other Disney princess live-action films include "The Little Mermaid," "Snow White," "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Cinderella."

A live-action "Moana" film will be released this summer.