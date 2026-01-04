Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley named best actor/actress in Critics Choice: See list of winners

article

The Critics Choice Awards — the first major show of the Hollywood trophy season — was held Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and for "One Battle After Another," it was one award after another.

The 31st annual edition of the awards show was hosted for a fourth-straight year by comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler. In her opening remarks, Handler paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner less than one month after the death of the director and his wife in their Brentwood home.

"Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner," Handler said. "Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute you met him, he felt like an old friend when you were in a conversation with him. He was present, he was focused and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends."

Despite entering the day with a leading 17 nominations — just short of the record of 18 Critics Choice nods set by "Barbie" two years ago — the horror-drama film "Sinners" failed to capture the big prize, but did earn an original screenplay award for writer-director Ryan Coogler, among other trophies.

Alicia Silverstone, Allison Janney, Quinta Brunson and William H. Macy were among the presenters — joined by the likes of Ali Larter, Arden Cho, Ava DuVernay, Bradley Whitford, Billy Bob Thornton, Colman Domingo, Diego Luna, EJAE, Hannah Einbinder and Jeff Goldblum.

Other presenters included Jessica Williams, Justin Hartley, Justin Sylvester, Kaley Cuoco, Keltie Knight, Marcello Hernández, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Noah Schnapp, Owen Cooper, Regina Hall, Rhea Seehorn and Sebastian Maniscalco.

This year's show included 44 categories, including four new ones -- variety series, stunt design, sound and casting/ensemble.

Presented by the Critics Choice Association, which represents some 500 media critics and entertainment journalists in the U.S. and Canada, the show is regarded in some circles as a reliable predictor of Academy Award nominations -- which are set to be announced Jan. 22.

Below is the list of winners:

BEST PICTURE

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme" (A24)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Madigan, "Weapons" (Warner Bros.)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Miles Caton, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE

Francine Maisler, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adolpho Veloso, "Train Dreams" (Netflix)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Stephen Mirrione, "F1" (Apple Original Films)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Kate Hawley, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (20th Century Studios)

BEST STUNT DESIGN

Wade Eastwood, "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" (Paramount Pictures)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY

The Naked Gun (Paramount)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Secret Agent (Neon)

BEST SONG

"Golden," Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy, "KPop Demon Hunters" (Netflix)

BEST SCORE

Ludwig Goransson, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

BEST SOUND

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John, "F1" (Apple Original Films)

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Pitt (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" (HBO Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus" (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tramell Tillman, "Severance" (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt" (HBO Max)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Studio (Apple TV)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Seth Rogen, "The Studio" (Apple TV)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart, "Hacks" (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio" (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence" (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault" (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence" (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence" (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

South Park (Comedy Central)

BEST TALK SHOW

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Sunday evening with John Oliver (HBO Max)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL