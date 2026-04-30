Little Lake teachers end strike with tentative contract agreement

The Brief Teachers in the Little Lake City School District reached a tentative agreement Wednesday night, ending a historic strike that began April 16. Educators returned to classrooms Thursday after winning concessions on class sizes, special education support, and high out-of-pocket healthcare costs. The strike, the third-longest in California since 1996, saw a leadership shakeup with the abrupt retirement of Superintendent Jonathan Vasquez.



The Little Lake City School District and the union representing its teachers say they have reached a tentative agreement to end a strike that began on April 16.

What we know:

The tentative agreement between the district and the Little Lake Educators Association was reached late Wednesday night after three consecutive days of intense negotiations.

The strike involved about 200 members who serve roughly 3,500 students in Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk and Downey.

According to the union, educators returned to classrooms on April 30.

While the full financial details remain private, the Little Lake Educators Association confirmed they successfully blocked a district proposal to raise class sizes to the state maximum.

The union also secured a $1,000 one-time bonus and improved support for special education.

This strike was a landmark event for the district, marking the first educator work stoppage in its 150-year history.

Timeline:

April 16, 2026: Teachers begin their walkout after eight months of failed bargaining.

April 26, 2026: The Board of Education appoints Monica Martinez-Johnson as interim superintendent following Jonathan Vasquez's abrupt retirement.

April 29, 2026: A tentative agreement is announced on the 14th day of the strike.

April 30, 2026: Educators officially return to their classrooms.

What they're saying:

"Throughout this process, both sides remained committed to reaching a resolution—grounded in a shared understanding that students belong in classrooms, supported by the educators and school communities they rely on every day," the district said.

"This agreement reflects meaningful progress and a renewed focus on what matters most: restoring stability for students and getting them back into supportive learning environments as quickly as possible."

Union officials with the Little Lake Education Association said teachers "fought to protect class sizes and won" after the district proposed raising them to the maximum amount allowed under California law.

What we don't know:

Specific terms of the tentative agreement have not yet been released.

It is also unclear when ratification by both sides will be completed.

What's next:

Now that teachers have returned to school, the union and the district board must move to formally ratify the contract.