LIST: LA County offering free PCR COVID test kits at following popup sites
Los Angeles County has announced a testing program that would help Angelenos get a hold of the elusive COVID-19 test kits.
The County announced on its site that it is offering PCR test kits to residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or believe they may have been exposed to the virus. Folks who pick up the kits can either take the tests either at home or in their car and then return the completed tests to the designated popup sites for processing.
Residents who take these tests will find out about their results within 24 to 48 hours.
Below is a list of sites offering the free pickup testing kits:
Pick-up Testing Kit Locations:
- Obregon Park; 4021 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063; Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Memorial Park North Recreation Center; 320 N. Orange Ave., Azusa, CA 91702; Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- San Gabriel Valley Airport; 4015 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731; Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wingate Park; 735 North Glendora, Covina, CA 91724; Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- MLK Medical Campus; 12021 S. Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059; Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Ted Watkins Park; 1335 East 103rd Street, LA, CA 90002; Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Helen Keller Park; 12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044; Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Poinsettia Recreation Center - Front Lawn; 7341 Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046; Tuesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Plummer Park; 7377 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046; Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley; 11251 Glenoaks Blvd, Pacoima, CA 92331; Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Clara Street Park; 4835 Clara St, Cudahy, CA 90201; Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Palmdale Hammack Center; 815 E Avenue Q6, Palmdale CA 93550; Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- College of the Canyons – Santa Clarita; 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355; Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.