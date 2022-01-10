LIST: LA County offering free PCR COVID test kits at following popup sites

Los Angeles County has announced a testing program that would help Angelenos get a hold of the elusive COVID-19 test kits.

The County announced on its site that it is offering PCR test kits to residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or believe they may have been exposed to the virus. Folks who pick up the kits can either take the tests either at home or in their car and then return the completed tests to the designated popup sites for processing.

Residents who take these tests will find out about their results within 24 to 48 hours.

Below is a list of sites offering the free pickup testing kits:

Pick-up Testing Kit Locations:

Advertisement