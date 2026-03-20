Lisa Vanderpump's TomTom and PUMP hit the market in West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Two West Hollywood staples connected to the hit Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules" are on the market, real estate officials said.
What we know:
TomTom and PUMP, located on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District, have hit the market. The two restaurants are owned by Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, who starred on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" before the launch of the spinoff show "Vanderpump Rules."
At the show's peak, "Vanderpump Rules" cast members Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who inspired the TomTom name, became junior partners, as documented on the Bravo reality show. Schwartz and Sandoval then opened a lounge in Los Angeles’ Franklin Village neighborhood that closed following a two-year run.
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The sale of TomTom and PUMP come as Todd and Vanderpump have opened other lounges on the Las Vegas Strip, as well as Wolf by Vanderpump, a rooftop restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona.
What they're saying:
A real estate post announcing the sale called TomTom and PUMP "two globally recognized hospitality brands." The properties are listed by Urbanlime Real Estate and Zacuto Group.
"This offering includes substantially all operating assets, including intellectual property, social media platforms, FF&E, goodwill, and proprietary operational systems—delivering a fully turnkey opportunity with unparalleled brand equity," the post read.
So far, there has been no word about the future of SUR, the main restaurant featured on the reality show.
Dig deeper:
Ahead of the show’s 12th season, the entire cast of former SUR-vers, including the two Toms, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney, were fired. Bravo then launched a reboot that premiered in Dec. 2025 and has since been renewed for a 13th season.
The Source: Information for this report is based on official property listings from Urbanlime Real Estate and Zacuto Group. Historical context regarding "Vanderpump Rules" was verified through Bravo's official series production announcements and documented franchise history.