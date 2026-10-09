The Brief Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris, who suffered a heart attack on the night of a San Francisco concert date, is now in medical rehabilitation but is still in need of financial help At the same time, the twice-postponed San Francisco concert at Chase Center with Lionel Richie has now been formally canceled, according to Ticketmaster. Fans can help Paris, who has no medical insurance, by contributing to a fundraiser.



An Earth, Wind & Fire drummer who suffered a heart attack on the night of a San Francisco concert date is now in medical rehabilitation but is still in need of financial help, according to a fundraiser his wife's friend posted.

Drummer in need, concert canceled

Why you should care:

Kathy Merrick and husband, John Paris, a drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire. Photo: GoFundMe

At the same time, the twice-postponed San Francisco concert at Chase Center with Lionel Richie has now been formally canceled, according to Ticketmaster.

The latest GoFundMe update says that John Paris, 58, a drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, has moved into rehabilitation following two months in the hospital. The fundraiser also mentioned that Paris suffered a spinal cord injury.

No medical insurance

What you can do:

Paris has no medical insurance, and his wife, Kathy Merrick, who is also a musician, left her work and home in Los Angeles, to be by her husband's side, according to the fundraiser.

Paris' prolonged hospitalization and continuing medical needs have created a "financial situation far beyond what we anticipated," according to the fundraiser, which added that the couple are "pursuing every available source of assistance," including Medicare and workers’ compensation, but what ultimately will be covered remains unresolved.

Paris was hospitalized Aug. 6, after a medical emergency shortly before Earth, Wind & Fire was scheduled to perform with Richie at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

The concert was called off minutes before its scheduled start, leaving fans outside the arena and forcing organizers to reschedule the show.

That new date was later postponed to Sept. 26, but that date was also put on hold after Richie underwent a procedure to address his own heart problem, described as atrial fibrillation, or a heart rhythm disorder. Richie’s representative said the procedure went well and that the singer would take time off to recover.

This week, concert goers got a notice from TicketMaster saying that the concert at Chase Center has now been canceled.

On Friday, refunds were issued.

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