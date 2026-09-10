Orange County woman accused of embezzling $400K from high school football team

The Brief Julie Hanway Molina, 56, was arrested at her Aliso Viejo home for allegedly embezzling $411,761 from the Aliso Niguel High School football booster club. Serving as the organization's treasurer, Molina allegedly diverted funds to cover her personal credit card debt and clear a $131,523 delinquent home mortgage balance. Prosecutors state that Molina disguised the theft using falsified reports.



An Orange County woman was arrested Thursday on federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from a non-profit organization established to support the Aliso Niguel High School football team.

What we know:

Julie Hanway Molina, 56, who served as treasurer for the group, was taken into custody at her home and charged with four counts of wire fraud.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on September 2 charging Hanway Molina with four counts of wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors state that between 2023 and November 2025, Molina served as treasurer for the Aliso Niguel High School football team support organization and diverted $411,761 from the group’s Laguna Hills bank account for personal expenses.

Key transactions included a June 2023 wire transfer of approximately $131,523 through Federal Reserve facilities in New Jersey and Texas to an account in Santa Ana to pay off a delinquent mortgage balance on her home, as well as payments toward credit card bills.

To cover up the missing funds, Molina allegedly emailed board members false financial reports.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether any portion of the $411,761 in stolen funds has been recovered by law enforcement.

It's unknown how long board members had been reviewing the falsified treasurer reports before the discrepancies were uncovered and reported to federal authorities.

What's next:

Molina faces federal proceedings in United States District Court in Santa Ana following her initial Thursday court appearance.

If convicted on all four counts of wire fraud, she faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison per count, representing a total potential sentence of up to 80 years.