Lincoln Heights tenants demand safer living conditions

The Brief Residents at three apartment complexes in Lincoln Heights held a rally to protest unsafe and deplorable living conditions. They say broken lights, cameras, locks, and homelessness are some of the main issues they've expressed.



Tenants in Lincoln Heights are taking a stand and demanding safer living conditions in their apartment complexes.

What we know:

Broken locks, pests, and poor lighting are just the start of their complaints.

They held a protest to bring attention to what they call unsafe and deplorable living conditions at three apartment complexes owned by one corporate landlord. All three buildings are located in the 200 block of North Avenue 25.

Tenants say multiple doors in the apartment complexes don't lock, security cameras aren't working, and the buildings lack adequate lighting.

What they're saying:

"This building has a lot of problems, mostly sanitary, a lot of pests," said one resident.

"Homeless get in there, they sleep, they've been stealing. The cameras are not functioning well. Yeah, they broke the cameras," another resident stated.

"They will not lock the roof door. So right now, homeless people live up on the fourth floor," a resident said at the protest.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who represents District 1, attended the march and rally. She said she's prepared to take on the corporate owners of the complexes if they fail to make improvements.

"If nothing changes, there are laws and policies that exist, if they don't follow through with the fixing of the issues of these apartments, then we can take this to the city attorney, and then the city attorney can file different types of cases," Hernandez told FOX 11.