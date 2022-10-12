Lightning, thunderstorms force closure of LA, Orange County beaches

Possible lightning strikes and isolated thunderstorms in parts of Orange County Wednesday prompted the closure of several beaches as a precaution.

As of 10 a.m., Seal Beach and Hermosa Beach in addition to beaches from Cabrillo to Torrance/Redondo are closed due to lightning. Lifeguards are clearing the water and advising all people on the beach to seek shelter.

According to the National Weather Service, a warning is in effect until 11 a.m. as isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast and are expected to move from southeast to northwest across Orange County.

The NWS recommends to stay out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions due to the lightning.

