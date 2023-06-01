'Life After Death' star Tyler Henry to make SoCal stops in 'An Evening of Hope and Healing' tour

Nexflix's Life After Death star Tyler Henry says as a clairvoyant, he can connect with the dead.

It's a skill he claims to have first discovered at age 10.

Now, Henry is on a tour with a live show, "An Evening of Hope and Healing." The tour makes a SoCal stop on November 20 and December 1.

Those looking to get more information can click here. Those looking to schedule one-on-one readings with Henry can also click here.