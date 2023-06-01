Expand / Collapse search

'Life After Death' star Tyler Henry to make SoCal stops in 'An Evening of Hope and Healing' tour

Special Report: 'Life After Death' star Tyler Henry

FOX 11 met with "Life After Death" star Tyler Henry as he discusses his skill of connecting with the dead.

Nexflix's Life After Death star Tyler Henry says as a clairvoyant, he can connect with the dead.

It's a skill he claims to have first discovered at age 10.

Now, Henry is on a tour with a live show, "An Evening of Hope and Healing." The tour makes a SoCal stop on November 20 and December 1. 

Those looking to get more information can click here. Those looking to schedule one-on-one readings with Henry can also click here.