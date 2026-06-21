Leimert Park business owners reflect on the meaning of Juneteenth

The Brief Leimert Park remains a central gathering place for Juneteenth celebrations, drawing thousands of people to honor Black history, celebrate freedom and support local businesses. Local business owners say Juneteenth highlights Leimert Park’s role as a cultural center while providing an important economic boost to the neighborhood. Community leaders and artists say the annual celebration showcases local talent and serves as a reminder of unity, collective support and shared pride.



For many Angelenos, there’s no place quite like Leimert Park during Juneteenth.

Known as the epicenter of Black arts and culture in Los Angeles, the historic neighborhood has long served as a gathering place for artists, entrepreneurs, families and community leaders. Every year, Juneteenth brings thousands of people to Leimert Park to celebrate freedom, honor Black history and support local businesses.

"Leimert Park has always been the epicenter of Black arts and culture in Los Angeles," said Chace Johnson, owner of Harun Coffee.

Since Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, celebrations in the neighborhood have continued to grow. But for many local business owners, the holiday represents much more than a festival.

For Johnson, Juneteenth is also a reflection of Leimert Park’s role in Los Angeles history.

Founded in Leimert Park, Harun Coffee was built around the idea of creating community through coffee, culture and conversation. Johnson says Juneteenth continues to bring people together while providing an important boost to local businesses and entrepreneurs.

"That’s when you see most of the city come out," Johnson said. "The businesses all get an influx of capital, and it’s always great."

Johnson believes the annual celebration highlights the neighborhood’s importance as one of the cultural centers of Black life in Los Angeles.

Tony Jolly, owner of Ora Urban Cafe and ORA, has been involved in Juneteenth celebrations in Leimert Park since they began. Through his work, Jolly has focused on creating spaces that bring people together through culture, conversation and community investment.

"We took our proceeds, our earnings for the first two months, and invested them," Jolly said. "Leimert Park, through the efforts of the community, was a driving force in bringing this renaissance to where it is now."

Today, Jolly says the celebration feels less like a large-scale event and more like a family reunion — one that reflects the spirit of a neighborhood built on connection and collective support.

For local artist and business owner Garry Foster, founder of Umbrella Society, Juneteenth is also an opportunity to showcase the creativity and talent that exists within the community.

"The easiest way for us to show who we are is through art, through our expression, through our emotion," Foster said. "It gives the people here pride because they can say that came from my hometown."

That sense of pride can be seen throughout Leimert Park, from murals and artwork to live performances and small businesses that continue to invest in the neighborhood.

But at its core, many say Juneteenth remains a reminder of the importance of unity and supporting one another.

"To me, Juneteenth is a reminder," Jolly said. "We’re not free until everybody else is free. I can’t get peace until my people get a piece too."

Foster echoed that message, saying he hopes the community continues to come together and support one another.

"I want the community to help each other and support each other," Foster said. "I want us to be able to come together as a community and be like, this is us and we love us."