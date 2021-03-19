Legoland California Resort set to reopen in April

article

Legoland California Resort has announced a phase reopening plan.

On Friday, park officials said they plan to host Park Preview Days from April 1 through 12 and officially open everything on April 15.

As part of the Park Preview Days, visitors will have access to select rides and attractions within Legoland.

On April 15, the rest of the resort will open… this includes Sea Life Aquarium and Lego Chima Water Park.

Access into the resort will be prioritized to hotel guests, pass holders, and those with existing tickets... at least for the month of April. Due to a limited capacity, guests will be required to purchase tickets online in advance.

In addition to rides, families will also get to enjoy socially distant character meet and greets, live entertainment, and several food options.

Advertisement

"It’s been a long and challenging year for all of us and we are extremely excited to be able to start reopening our Resort not only to our guests so they can build family memories, but for our staff who have been patiently waiting to return to work," said Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks.

Safety guidelines will be enforced at all times, that includes social distancing, cashless payments, enhanced cleaning and face coverings will be required for all guests.

In preparation of its reopening, Legoland Resort will be hiring multiple positions with attractions, water park, food and beverage, retail and hotel, according to park officials. Those who are interested can visit legolandjobs.com.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.