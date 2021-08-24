Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff remembers Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts

As the music world says goodbye to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, FOX 11 chatted with another legendary drummer, Kenny Aronoff, in the wake of Watts' death.

Aronoff, who was included in the Rolling Stone magazine's list of 100 greatest drummers of all-time, talked about Watts being an early inspiration for him as John Mellencamp's career was just taking off. Aronoff also shared his story of working on Watts' solo album and recording with the Rolling Stones themselves.

Aronoff spent nearly two decades jamming with John Mellencamp, another legendary musician. Aronoff also toured with other greats like John Fogerty.

He authored a book on his music journey titled, Sex, Drums, and Rock and Roll.