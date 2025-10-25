Legendary actress June Lockhart dies at 100

article

Iconic actress June Lockhart, best known for her roles in "Lassie" and "Lost in Space" has passed away. She was 100.

A family spokesperson said Lockhart died of natural causes at her Santa Monica home with her daughter, June Elizabeth, and granddaughter, Christianna, by her side.

The backstory:

Lockhart was born in New York on June 25, 1925.

She made her acting debut at just 8 years old at the Metropolitan Opera House. By age 13, she transitioned from the stage to the screen and was cast in MGM’s 1938 version of "A Christmas Carol."

Her parents, Gene and Kathleen Lockhart, starred in the film.

Gene Lockhart was an Oscar-nominated actor with over 300 film credits. In the 1930s, he became a founding member of the Screen Actors Guild.

She then was cast in "All This and Heaven Too," acting alongside Bette Davis and Carles Boyer.

Her other films included "Meet Me in St. Louis," and "Sergeant York."

In 1947, Lockhart made her Broadway debut in "For Love of Money," earning her a Tony Award, which was called the Antoinette Perry Award at the time for "Best Newcomer."

Cast members from 'Lost In Space' (L to R): June Lockhart, Guy Williams, Angela Cartwright and Bob May joined other television stars from 1960's and 1970's during luncheon gathering at Century Plaza Hotel, April 13, 1983 in Los Angeles, California. ( Expand

Her breakout roles came in the 1950s, 60s and 70s. She starred in "Lassie," "Lost in Space," and "Petticoat Junction."

What they're saying:

In addition to acting, Lockhart had several other passions. She also gained recognition as a spokeswoman for NASA.

"Mommy always considered acting as her craft, her vocation, but her true passions were journalism, politics, science and NASA. She cherished playing her role in ‘Lost in Space’ and she was delighted to know that she inspired many future astronauts, as they would remind her on visits to NASA. That meant even more to her than the hundreds of television and movies roles she played," her daughter said in a statement.

What's next:

Lockhart will be laid to rest at a private ceremony.