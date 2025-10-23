Illegal gambling probe: LeBron James' injury information allegedly leaked to bettors

On Thursday, authorities announced a federal indictment in connection with schemes involving illegal sports betting and rigged poker games backed by the Mafia.

More than 30 people were arrested, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former player and coach Damon Jones.

What we know:

Billups and Jones were allegedly dubbed as "face cards" which, the indictment says, were "members of the Cheating Teams and received a portion of the criminal proceeds in exchange for their participation in the scheme." The scheme resulted in the victims losing at least $7.15 million, dating back to April 2019, according to the Department of Justice.

RELATED: Heat’s Terry Rozier, Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups among dozens arrested in gambling probe linked to Mafia

"Billups and Jones, in particular… were utilized to attract victims to the games because of their status as former professional athletes," the DOJ said.

The DOJ added that in April 2019, Billups was one of five defendants who "organized and participated in rigged poker games" in Las Vegas "using a rigged shuffling machine" with the victims losing at least $50,000. One of the defendants texted another co-conspirator that Billups should purposefully lose a hand to avoid cheating suspicions.

During that game, a defendant said one of the victims had "acted like he wanted Chauncey to have his money" because he was "star struck" by Billups, according to officials.

In October 2020, Billups was allegedly wired $50,000 following a rigged poker game. Before one game, Jones allegedly asked for a $10,000 advance and said that he "needed" action "bad." He was given $2,500.

Information about LeBron James' injury status allegedly leaked to bettors

Federal authorities allege inside information about the injury status of a "prominent" basketball player was used in the illegal betting.

ESPN reported that sources claim the player in question is LeBron James. The sports outlet reported Jones was an unofficial member of the Los Angeles Lakers staff under former coach Darvin Ham. He was also James' teammate and former assistant coach in Cleveland.

LeBron James #23 and Damon Jones #19 of the Cleveland Cavaliers stand on the court in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons during the 2007 NBA Playoffs at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 2, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. ( Expand

The indictment alleged that in 2023 that Jones, unbeknownst to James, sent a text to a co-conspirator to "get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight," as James was sidelined for the game. Jones is then accused of providing similar information to a co-conspirator for a game in Jan. 2024, ESPN reported.

James was not involved in any way, and so far, the Lakers have not commented on the allegations.

By the numbers:

Billups' career earnings exceeded $100 million as a player, while Jones made at least $20 million.

NBA issues a statement on the allegations

What they're saying:

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today. Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority," the NBA said in a statement.