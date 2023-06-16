Suspicious package investigation caused LAX delay for nearly an hour before reopening terminal
LOS ANGELES - It was a travel and traffic nightmare for those going in and out of LAX late Friday night as airport police investigated a suspicious package.
Prior to giving an all-clear and then reopening the roads, LAX police investigated Terminal 1 to check out the suspicious package.
After nearly an hour, police allowed the terminal and the nearby roads to reopen.
Officials did not say what the item ended up being and what made it suspicious in the first place.