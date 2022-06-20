LAX among US airports seeing waves of flight cancellations

A nationwide wave of flight cancellations this weekend has had an effect at Southland airports, with 12 scrapped flights and 56 delayed flights reported Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.

The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX as of 5 a.m. Monday.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County had three flights delayed, according to FlightAware. Hollywood/Burbank Airport had no cancellations, but three delays, while Long Beach Airport had one delay.

FlightAware reported 1,692 canceled flights nationwide Monday and 259 canceled flights within, into or out of the United States. There were 833 canceled flight into or out of the United States on Sunday.

The cancellations are blamed on staffing shortages experienced by the airlines.