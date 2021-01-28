Lawndale mayor responds to backlash on mural honoring Kobe, Gigi Bryant

The city of Lawndale was met with a lot of backlash online after FOX 11 shared the story of a barbershop being ordered to take down a mural honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant -- on the day that marked one year after the deadly helicopter crash.

On Tuesday, Xclusive Barbershop owner's son Eric Lopez told FOX 11's Gina Silva that the city representatives threatened to fine his dad and pull his business license if they don't take down the mural painted on his building.

Hours after the artist who painted the mural was spotted taking down her work wearing a No. 24 jersey, Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles told FOX 11 he wishes the city handled the incident differently.

"At least during the period of time, in which we are celebrating Kobe's life and his legacy and his daughter's life," Pullen-Miles told FOX 11 Wednesday.

Pullen-Miles says he is working with his colleagues to see if the city can make "some type of provisions" that can allow the Luz to bring back her work.

"Definitely something we are going to move speedily on," he added. "We're going to work. Work through it."

Luz told FOX 11 on Wednesday she is considering coming back to the wall.

"It's good to know there is some type of support coming from the mayor himself," Luz said.

