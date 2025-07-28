Man shot to death inside 7-Eleven in Lawndale

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating after gunfire erupted inside a 7-Eleven store in Lawndale Sunday night.

What we know:

First reponders were called to the 7-Eleven located near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Manhattan Beach Boulevard around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 27.

Arriving LA County sheriff's deputies found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 11 spoke with the victim's wife off-camera, who identified him as a 34-year-old father of four. She said he made a quick stop at the convenience store while on a plumbing job and never came home.

A 7-Eleven employee told authorities there was an altercation between customers when shots were fired and witnesses said they saw two suspects leaving the scene after the shooting.

A weapon was not recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear and a description of the suspects is not available.

Detectives continued canvassing the scene for clues, adding surveillance footage likely captured what happened.