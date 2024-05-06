Expand / Collapse search

LAUSD's `Last Repair Shop' workers get Oscar statuette to display

By CNS Staff
Published  May 6, 2024 4:01pm PDT
City News Service

Crew at 'The Last Repair Shop' receive Oscars

The team that repairs all the musical instruments for the LAUSD will be getting their Oscar trophies - at least for a little while.

LOS ANGELES - Two months after winning an Academy Award for their film about the small team of people who repair musical instruments for Los Angeles Unified School District classes, the directors of "The Last Repair Shop" brought their Oscar statuettes to the downtown facility Monday.

One of the two statuettes that were presented to Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers for the film will be on loan for occasional display at the shop in tribute to the people who keep the shop running.

"Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, the co-directors of `The Last Repair Shop,' brought notice, brought life, brought attention, brought recognition, elevated the dignity, the humanity, the professionalism of individuals who for far too long worked in the shadows," LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said during a ceremony at the shop Monday morning.

Meet Porchê Brinker from 'The Last Repair Shop'

The documentary "The Last Repair Shop" tells the story of the LAUSD’s instrument repair shop and the employees who make magic there. It’s an incredible story and it won an Oscar. Good Day LA’s Brooke Thomas was able to spend some time with one young girl who not only opens the film and closes the film, but Porchê Brinker beautifully represents why the repair shop employees do what they do.

"The Last Repair Shop" won the Oscar for best documentary short in March. The success of the film has led to an injection of interest -- and cash - - into the small four-person shop that helps keep music education programs running in the nation's second-largest school district by repairing and maintaining more than 130,000 instruments.

After accepting the Oscar, Proudfoot announced a capital campaign to help support the shop, with an ultimate goal of raising $15 million. As of Monday, that campaign had raised about $101,000, but Carvalho said a total of roughly a half-million dollars had been raised in support of the shop since it gained Oscar notoriety.

According to the online fundraising campaign's website, thelastrepairshop.com, the funds raised will help create an apprenticeship program for future craftspeople, while also funding new equipment and facilities. The campaign will also work to support music education programs overall.

Bowers noted in March that he had a special connection with the film, since he was involved with music programs when he attended LAUSD schools. He reiterated that sentiment Monday while visiting the repair shop.

"The music rooms and the pianos in every school that I went to were incredibly important to me," Bowers said. "They were the places that I felt safest growing up, where I kind of processed and worked through a lot of things."