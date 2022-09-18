LAUSD attempted to censor student newspaper; journalism teacher fought back and won

One LAUSD teacher fought for the rights of her students and for the right of freedom of press and won.

Adriana Chavira, who teaches journalism at Daniel Pearl Magnet High School and advises the student run paper, was given a 3-day unpaid suspension over a story her students ran in the paper.

In the fall of 2021, students on the school's newspaper, The Pearl Post, published a story about an unvaccinated librarian at the school. The librarian and principle requested the librarian's name be removed from the story, but student writers and Chavira refused.

The students refused to remove the librarian's name saying it was within their legal rights to publish the story. The school district then took disciplinary action and gave Chavira a three-day unpaid suspension.

Chavira appealed the suspension, and during a hearing Friday the school district reversed their action and lifted the suspension.

Editors of the Pearl Post and Chavira say they are protected by California Ed Code 48907, which states that an employee may not be retaliated against for protecting a pupil engaged in journalistic conduct.

"I backed my students the whole time because I knew we were in the right. We have California Ed code. They had solid reporting. At no time did anyone say that information is libelous. If it had been libelous, that would have been a whole different conversation," Chavira told FOX 11. "They were not happy to know we were being censored or there’s an attempt to take some information down."

Students sought the right of an attorney through the Student Press Law Center, which said the students’ reporting was within their First Amendment rights.

"SPLC commends the Daniel Pearl Magnet High School student journalists’ bravery for continuing to stand by their editorial decisions and Chavira’s courage for refusing to break the law despite administrators’ pressure to do so," the Student Press Law Center said in a statement.

According to SPLC, California has the oldest student free expression law in the country.

Students, journalists and community members have rallied behind Chavira in support of her fight against the district.

Several journalism organizations came together, and urged the school principal to immediately drop disciplinary against Chavira.

"SPJ/LA stands with our colleagues in the professional journalism community in protesting Daniel Pearl Magnet High School’s treatment of student newspaper adviser Adriana Chavira. The administration’s conduct dishonors the man for whom the school is named, a journalist who literally gave his life to the cause of informing his readers and reporting the truth. We urge them to reconsider their actions, and instead reaffirm their support for their faculty member and for robust, independent student journalism," stated SPJ/LA President Ashanti Blaize-Hopkins.

The school is named after slain journalist Daniel Pearl who was kidnaped and killed by terrorists in Pakistan. Pearl lived in the San Fernando Valley and his parents have played a crucial role in establishing the school.

The Pearl family released the following statement, "She’s a wonderful teacher and journalism advisor, as demonstrated by the award-winning reporting done under her mentorship. She has been instrumental in these achievements. I don’t want her to face any disciplinary action for allowing her students to tell the truth. I only want what’s best for the students and the school, which is why I hope they will reconsider this decision."

Chavira has worked at Daniel Pearl Magnet for 14 years. The small journalism focused school opened in 2009 after separating from Birmingham High School. The school's student-run paper has received multiple awards.