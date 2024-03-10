LAUSD students complete '26th Mile' run at Dodger Stadium

article

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students gathered at Dodger Stadium Sunday to complete "the 26th Mile," the final mile of a 26.2-mile journey.

The 6,500 students from over 300 LAUSD schools were led at the starting line by Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Sunday's race was the culmination of a roughly two-month program, where thousands of LAUSD students spent days after school running a total of 25 miles. Sunday's 26th mile is symbolic of the 26.2 miles of a marathon. Sunday marks one week until the Los Angeles Marathon.

Some students giggled as the crossed the finish line Sunday. Some were exhausted after their run. Carvalho, who said he runs every day, crossed the finish line and told FOX 11 that the students had prepared for this moment every day after school.

"They've been preparing, they are ae committed, they are determined," he said.

Carvalho called the event a teaching experience, showing young people that whatever divisions there are in this country, "things like this can unify."

"This mile brings kids of all socioeconomic backgrounds, of all racial and ethnic backgrounds together," Carvalho said.

One student said "It's fun to run with other kids."

A parent explained that "it doesn't matter what the color of your skin is, who you are or where you come from, it united the city I think."

And, as parents watched their children cross the finish line, they too felt that sense of community.

"They encourage each other, they want to finish together. That's beautiful," said one parent.

Carvalho added "if we run together, if we laugh together, if we exercise together, maybe we can build a better community. That's my hope."