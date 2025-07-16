School bus involved in multi-car crash in Arleta
article
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway in Los Angeles' Arleta neighborhood after a school bus was involved in a multi-car crash in Arleta late Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Los Angeles City first responders were called to the intersection of Terra Bella Street and Arleta Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed multiple cars, including a Los Angeles Unified School District bus, were involved in the crash.
Officials do not believe any students were onboard.
Seven people were evaluated at the scene and all refused transportation to the hospital.
The Source: This story used information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.