Expand / Collapse search

School bus involved in multi-car crash in Arleta

By
Published  July 16, 2025 11:20am PDT
Arleta
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway in Los Angeles' Arleta neighborhood after a school bus was involved in a multi-car crash in Arleta late Wednesday morning. 

What we know:

Los Angeles City first responders were called to the intersection of Terra Bella Street and Arleta Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed multiple cars, including a Los Angeles Unified School District bus, were involved in the crash.  

Image 1 of 3

 

Officials do not believe any students were onboard. 

Seven people were evaluated at the scene and all refused transportation to the hospital. 

The Source: This story used information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

ArletaCrime and Public SafetyLAUSD