LAUSD announces plans to open 25 school-based COVID vaccine clinics in hard-hit communities

The Los Angeles Unified School District is doing something new.

They are administering their own vaccine programs for community members at school sites. It's not for teachers, but for those who live in hard-hit communities.

Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday that the LAUSD will open 25 school-based vaccination centers to serve school families starting this week.

The first two will open on April 6th at Washington Preparatory and Lincoln High Schools in collaboration with St. John’s Well Child and Family Center.

According to the statement, St. John’s will provide the doses of vaccine and the clinical staff to administer the shots while Los Angeles Unified will oversee the outreach to the school community and provide operational support at the school sites.

On April 9th, another vaccination center will open at Gage Middle School with the help of Northeast Community Clinics to serve school families in the Huntington Park community.

"We share a common goal to make sure all families with children in schools receive access to vaccinations to help their children return to school in the safest way possible," the statement read.

Federal, state and county health authorities have made commitments to ensure these school-based sites receive sufficient doses of the vaccine.

If you have any questions or need assistance in receiving a free vaccination at a school in your neighborhood, please call the Family Vaccination Hotline at (213) 328-3958.

