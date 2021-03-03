LAUSD: All high school sports activities will be held outdoors

article

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced the district will follow the new state and local guidance to get high school student-athletes back on the field during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced the district will "extend participation in sports" to allow students to compete in CIF Seasons 1 and 2 for practices and games.

"The resumption of school sports is another step in the path to recovery for all in the school community," Beutner said in a press release. "After careful consideration, we have also decided to extend participation in sports to allow students to participate in California Interscholastic Federation Season 1 and Season 2 practices and competitions."

CIF Season 1 includes cross country, football and water polo. CIF Season 2 includes baseball, golf, soccer, lacrosse, softball, swim and dive, tennis, track and field and cheer.

LAUSD said all sports activities will be held outdoors and the student-athletes can opt-out of these voluntary activities at any time.

The student-athletes, coaches and trainers must follow these guidelines*:

Must follow PPE and mask orders

Social distance

Students must get informed consent from a parent or guardian

Participate in weekly COVID-19 tests

*Information taken from LAUSD.

LAUSD did not specify how much the weekly COVID-19 tests would cost the district.

As of Wednesday, LAUSD has not brought students and teachers back into classrooms for in-person learning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

