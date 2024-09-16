Lauren Sánchez says she's taking all-women crew up to space

Former FOX 11 anchor and reporter and newly-minted author Lauren Sánchez is now embarking on a journey that is quite literally out of this world – taking an all-women crew up to space.

Lauren Sánchez, who has graced screens as an anchor and reporter, displayed her penchant for adrenaline-pumping activities such as flying planes or skydiving during her time on "Good Day LA." Now, the daredevil is experiencing a surge of excitement, not from her aerial escapades but from her first children's book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space."

In a recent interview on GDLA, Sánchez reflected on her career and her latest passion project. "The Fly Who Flew to Space" is more than just a space adventure about a little fly; it's a book with a heartfelt message. "It's about keep going, keep moving and things will happen for you," Sánchez said. She draws from her personal struggle with dyslexia, hoping to inspire children facing their own educational challenges. "It's going to be okay if you're not good in school. I promise it's going to be okay. Just kind of keep wandering, daydreaming, and find what you're really good at," Sánchez encourages young readers and their parents.

Sánchez shared the transformative moment in her life when a teacher recognized her potential and helped her get diagnosed. "She got me tested for dyslexia and I got into USC after El Camino," Sánchez recounted. She emphasized that learning differences are just that – differences, not deficiencies.

Beyond authoring, Sánchez has a history of being an adventurer. She became a pilot while working as a reporter and viewed the world from a very different vantage point – high up in the sky. The experience, she says, was liberating.

During the interview, Sánchez revealed another adventure on her horizon – space travel. "Jeff actually went to space; he was the first person to go to space on his rocket, New Shepard," Sánchez mentioned, referring to her partner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who made his trip to the edge of space with Blue Origin. She excitedly shared, "And I'm taking an incredible group of women up to space."

Sánchez's commitment to female empowerment shines through in her upcoming expedition. "Women are explorers, too," she asserted while expressing her excitement about the possibilities. "Jeff always tells me that he's like, you know, you're an explorer. So I'm excited to take all these women out."

As a message to young dreamers, Sánchez underscored the importance of resilience, "Everyone's going to get knocked down and it's not getting knocked down. It's how you pick yourself up."