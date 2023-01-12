Laura Diaz reflects on meeting Lisa Marie Presley

Last summer Elvis was on everyone’s mind, it was a tour de force film, and I was extremely fortunate to be dispatched last minute to cover the generations of the Presley Family, honoring the new film about the King of Rock and Roll.

Lisa Marie Presley, her mother Priscilla Presley and her daughter Riley Keough stood in front of the TCL Theatre in Hollywood, praising the biopic based on Elvis Presley’s life.

When they walked out, you could feel the electricity of the moment. The movie had just launched. It was a sweltering hot June afternoon and the women who bear the iconic Presley name – The King’s name – couldn’t wait to review the film directed by Baz Luhrmann, and starring a charismatic Austin Butler.

Priscilla recounted the power of watching Elvis portrayed in such an authentic way. At an earlier screening, she and her daughter remained riveted in their seats even after the house lights went back on.

Lisa Marie, in particular, was lavish in her praise. She was just a young girl when her famous dad died.

Presley told me, "I could literally feel my father in the room through Austin’s portrayal."

Elvis Presley died at the age of 42.

Tragically, a half year later, the only child of arguably the most famous musician in history was gone too, died at the age of 54.

It was just a couple of days ago that Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globe awards to support Elvis, the film. Austin Butler ultimately took home the Best Actor award.

Some have described Lisa Marie as unsteady that evening.

But the Lisa Marie Presley I will remember is the one who stood patiently on the red carpet in 90-plus degree weather thoughtfully answering my questions, even as her publicist was trying to pull her away.

She seemed very firmly present in the moment, soaking up the lively scene on Hollywood Boulevard. Lisa Marie wanted the world to know about her late father’s contributions, and to see Elvis in his totality. When I mentioned I had not been aware of his involvement in the civil rights movement, her face lit up.

"There’s so much the public does not know about my father. This film finally shows him in a new way," she said in June 2022.