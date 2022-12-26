Expand / Collapse search

Laugh Factory serves holiday meals for Christmas Day

The iconic Laugh Factory served holiday meals to those who need it the most. FOX 11's Hal Eisner spoke with comedian Craig Robinson on the holiday tradition.

LOS ANGELES - For the 43rd time, Jamie Masada pulled off a successful annual Christmas celebration

It was complete with Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, pie and more. 

But what makes Jamie's celebration special isn't just the food though some 2,000 people benefitted from the feast. It's not just food. It's also entertainment.

The Laugh Factory, which Masada owns, is a space for standup comedians and they had some big names this year, including Tiffany Haddish and Craig Robinson. They had the audience in stitches. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Laugh Factory founder honored with LA Press Club award ahead Christmas Day comedy and meals for the homeless

Masada explained when he came to the United States from Iran he had nothing and promised if he was successful he would help the needy. That's how it all started. 

Haddish says she also knows about hard times. She really enjoys making people experiencing tough times get smiles on their faces.