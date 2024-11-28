Laugh Factory offers free Thanksgiving meals for 45th year

article

The Brief For the 45th year, the Laugh Factory distributed free Thanksgiving meals. The event offers free food and performances by musical artists and comedians. Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada said he loves seeing the smiles on guests faces after they come for Thanksgiving dinner.



As the doors open, a host says, "Welcome to the Laugh Factory. Happy Thanksgiving." This is the 45th such celebration since Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada started serving up Turkey Day dinners to those who otherwise might not have such a feast. People like Serina Nickelson and Chris Cortez. Nickelson says she's not with family on Thanksgiving because, "I won't speak with my family." Cortez says, "And, none of our family talks to us at all."

The Long Beach couple stood in line starting early in the morning to get platefuls of turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes — the works.

Cortez said they both were up at 4 a.m. to get to the Laugh Factory and get in line. But, it's not just pumpkin pie for dessert. There is comedy from funny folks like Tiffany Haddish, Longtime Frank Sinatra opening act Tom Dreesen and radio legend Frazer Smith, among others.

Masada, who's modest about his giving ways, says what he does, "makes me feel great and thankful to God that I am able to do it. People come in here. They look depressed. They walk out. The best thing I see — they're smiling."

And, what are they grateful for? One said they were grateful "to be alive." Another said she was grateful for "this place." She said, "The food is good. They treat you decent."

The smiles on the faces of Serina and Chris said so much. These two don't have jobs. They get subsidies which help pay the $250 they need for low-cost housing. But, thanks to Jamie Masada, his volunteers and the care they show every year, there are people who are not only filled with food, but also filled with love.

"She's my heart and soul," said Cortez of Nickelson.

These are two people grateful and mean it when they say, "happy Thanksgiving everyone!"