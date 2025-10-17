Latinos are reshaping the US sports market, study shows
LOS ANGELES - A new study says that Latino fans are reshaping the American sports agency in a big way.
What we know:
Latino sports fans are poised to become the most influential growth engine for the U.S. sports economy, which is projected to nearly double to over $300 billion by 2035, according to a report by Telemundo and consulting firm McKinsey.
The report also found that this fan base is younger, more digitally engaged, and spends 15% more on sports-related categories than non-Latino fans, with a potential to contribute one-third of the market's total growth.
By the numbers:
Latino fans demonstrate significant financial and demographic influence:
Market Share: Latinos are projected to constitute 25% of the sports economy by 2035.
Population Growth: They are expected to account for 77% of total U.S. population growth by 2035, and approximately 56% of Latinos are under the age of 34.
Consumer Spending: Latino fans spend 15% more than non-Latinos across sports categories (including tickets, streaming, and merchandise). When adjusted by income, this figure rises to 50% more.
Engagement: Latino respondents are 27% more likely than non-Latinos to attend at least one live sporting event annually.
Youth Sports Growth: Between 2019 and 2024, Latino youth sports participation grew at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9%, nearly double that of non-Latino youth.
Big picture view:
Latino fans are characterized as "omnibus enthusiasts" who fluidly engage with sports across live, broadcast, streaming, and digital experiences.
Digital Savviness: They are 14% more engaged than non-Latinos in digital-native media (social media, sports websites, fantasy leagues). Nielsen research shows they are significantly more likely to consume sports content on platforms like WhatsApp (54% more likely), TikTok (37% more likely), and Instagram (33% more likely).
Streaming Preference: Latinos consume 56% of their television content through streaming, compared with 46% for non-Latinos. They subscribe to ESPN+ at a rate 18% higher than non-Latinos.
Diversity: Treating this demographic as a monolith is a risk; the U.S. Latino population has origins in more than 20 countries, with Mexican-heritage Latinos accounting for about 60%. Sports affinities vary widely, with high indexing for soccer (28% of MLS fans) and basketball (20% of NBA fans).
The challenge: Underrepresentation
What we know:
Despite their significant fan and consumer power, Latinos remain underrepresented within the sports workforce and media.
Workforce Disparity: While Latinos constitute between 1 and 30% of players in major leagues (depending on the sport), they hold just 5% of management positions and 12% of staff roles overall.
Media Consumption: Latinos account for only 11% of hours spent watching linear broadcast TB for the five major U.S. sports leagues (MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL), significantly below their 20% population share.
Cultural Content Gap: Latino fans are four percentage points less satisfied than non-Latinos with the amount of sports content reflecting their culture and perspectives, with 63% expressing an interest in culturally highlighting content.
Why you should care:
The U.S. sports economy is currently valued at $160 billion and is projected to nearly double to more than $300 billion by 2035.
Latino fans, who currently make up about 20% of the U.S. population and the sports ecosystem, are expected to drive about one-third of that market growth.
This demographic is rapidly growing and its consumer spending habits are already outpacing the general population, making them a pivotal force shaping the industry's future.
The Source: This report is entirely based on the findings and data of a recent joint report by the consulting firm McKinsey and Telemundo. All projections, spending figures, and demographic analysis are drawn from original surveys and proprietary analysis conducted by the research partners.