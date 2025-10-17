Latinos are reshaping the US sports market, study shows

The Brief Latinos are expected to drive a third of the U.S. sports market's growth by 2035. Younger Latino fans are spending more on live games, streaming, and team gear than non-Latinos. Soccer remains a davorite, but the NFL has the largest Latino fan base of any U.S. league.



A new study says that Latino fans are reshaping the American sports agency in a big way.

What we know:

Latino sports fans are poised to become the most influential growth engine for the U.S. sports economy, which is projected to nearly double to over $300 billion by 2035, according to a report by Telemundo and consulting firm McKinsey.

The report also found that this fan base is younger, more digitally engaged, and spends 15% more on sports-related categories than non-Latino fans, with a potential to contribute one-third of the market's total growth.

By the numbers:

Latino fans demonstrate significant financial and demographic influence:

Market Share: Latinos are projected to constitute 25% of the sports economy by 2035.

Population Growth: They are expected to account for 77% of total U.S. population growth by 2035, and approximately 56% of Latinos are under the age of 34.

Consumer Spending: Latino fans spend 15% more than non-Latinos across sports categories (including tickets, streaming, and merchandise). When adjusted by income, this figure rises to 50% more.

Engagement: Latino respondents are 27% more likely than non-Latinos to attend at least one live sporting event annually.

Youth Sports Growth: Between 2019 and 2024, Latino youth sports participation grew at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9%, nearly double that of non-Latino youth.

Big picture view:

Latino fans are characterized as "omnibus enthusiasts" who fluidly engage with sports across live, broadcast, streaming, and digital experiences.

Digital Savviness: They are 14% more engaged than non-Latinos in digital-native media (social media, sports websites, fantasy leagues). Nielsen research shows they are significantly more likely to consume sports content on platforms like WhatsApp (54% more likely), TikTok (37% more likely), and Instagram (33% more likely).

Streaming Preference: Latinos consume 56% of their television content through streaming, compared with 46% for non-Latinos. They subscribe to ESPN+ at a rate 18% higher than non-Latinos.

Diversity: Treating this demographic as a monolith is a risk; the U.S. Latino population has origins in more than 20 countries, with Mexican-heritage Latinos accounting for about 60%. Sports affinities vary widely, with high indexing for soccer (28% of MLS fans) and basketball (20% of NBA fans).

The challenge: Underrepresentation

What we know:

Despite their significant fan and consumer power, Latinos remain underrepresented within the sports workforce and media.

Workforce Disparity: While Latinos constitute between 1 and 30% of players in major leagues (depending on the sport), they hold just 5% of management positions and 12% of staff roles overall.

Media Consumption: Latinos account for only 11% of hours spent watching linear broadcast TB for the five major U.S. sports leagues (MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL), significantly below their 20% population share.

Cultural Content Gap: Latino fans are four percentage points less satisfied than non-Latinos with the amount of sports content reflecting their culture and perspectives, with 63% expressing an interest in culturally highlighting content.

Why you should care:

The U.S. sports economy is currently valued at $160 billion and is projected to nearly double to more than $300 billion by 2035.

Latino fans, who currently make up about 20% of the U.S. population and the sports ecosystem, are expected to drive about one-third of that market growth.

This demographic is rapidly growing and its consumer spending habits are already outpacing the general population, making them a pivotal force shaping the industry's future.