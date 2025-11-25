Maria De La Rosa: Latin musician and influencer killed in Northridge shooting

The Brief The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate a possible gang-related attack in Northridge. The shooting victim was identified as Maria De La Rosa. De La Rosa was 22 years old and was a rising Latin musician and influencer.



A rising Latin musician and influencer has been identified as the woman who was shot and killed while sitting a car in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting victim was identified as Maria De La Rosa. She was 22 years old.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman shot dead in Northridge in possible gang-related attack

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 near the intersection of Bryant Street and Tampa Avenue in Northridge.

Witnesses told investigators that two men approached a parked car that had several people inside and fired multiple times into the car.

De La Rosa suffered multiple bullet wounds and was taken to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been announced in the deadly shooting.

It's unclear if any other victims sustained injuries in the shooting.

What you can do:

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact LAPD detectives Simonyan or Lopez at 818-374-9550. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.