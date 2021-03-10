Late winter storm brings snow to SoCal mountains

Wednesday marked a March miracle for skiers and snowboarders heading up to Snow Valley.

"It's really cool to have this in March," said Victoria Brennan, a Snow Valley visitor.

"I like it because you can throw snowballs," Sloan Brennan added.

With warning signs of what's around the corner, people stopped to put chains on their tires ahead of the icy roads.

"It's actually been scary," said Joseph Purwanto, of Anaheim. "Kind of slipped so it was driving on its side."

"We almost crashed into a car," said Sean Saito, of Anaheim.

On the slopes were fresh powder, but low visibility.

"Everything is freezing as well," said Purwanto.

It's definitely cold!

"It’s coming down again right now and blowing around, it’s been a wintery day here on the mountain," said Kevin Somes, Snow Valley Mountain Resort VP and GM.

However, it was much-needed for ski resorts like Snow Valley.

"it’s certainly been an interesting season, road closures…operation ahead of us," said Somes.

The wintry weather was good news, especially for businesses that were suffering.

"We have all the panic buyers, milk, bread, eggs," said Helene Forman, a supervisor with Jensen's Minute Shoppe. "The snow is here. This weekend though will be incredible."

If you do plan to come up here for the wild winter weather, take Forman’s advice.

"You’d want to take chains with you. Stop where you need to put them on, not in the middle of the road," she said.

