Expand / Collapse search

Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $685M after no winner in Christmas Day drawing

By Elizabeth Pritchett
Published 
Lottery
FOX Business

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after no tickets matched all six numbers Monday night to claim the $638 million grand prize.

The jackpot now sits at an estimated $685 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $344.7 million – ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29 with a red Powerball number of 4. The Power Play option was 2X. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

Three lucky winners in California, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania did win $1 million after matching all five white numbers, the game announced Monday night. Two more players in Colorado and Georgia won $2 million with the Power Play option.

IOWA LOTTERY POSTS WRONG POWERBALL NUMBERS — BUT MISTAKEN WINNERS CAN KEEP WINNINGS

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was in the drawing on Oct. 11 when a Californian snagged the $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest jackpot ever offered by the game.

6c76def2-

FILE - Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, on Oct. 10, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

GROUP OF MICHIGAN CO-WORKERS HIT POWERBALL AFTER PLAYING TOGETHER FOR 14 YEARS

The second billion-dollar prize won in 2023 took place on July 19 when another Californian won $1.08 billion, the lottery said. That jackpot is the fourth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.