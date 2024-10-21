Monday is last day to register to vote in California

The Brief Monday, Oct. 21 is the last day to register online to vote in California. Californians can register online, by mail, or in person. The 2024 presidential election is on Nov. 5.



With about two weeks left to go before the 2024 presidential election and the race in a dead heat, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are hitting the campaign trail in strategic battleground states.

Monday is the last day to register online to vote in California for the 2024 election.

Here's what you need to know as Election Day nears.

How do I register to vote?

Californians who still need to register can do so online, by mail, or in person.

Not sure if you're registered or not? You can check your current registration status on the California Secretary of State's website.

If you have any questions, contact the Secretary of State's Elections Division at (800) 345-VOTE (8683).

Am I qualified to register to vote?

To register to vote in California, you must be:

A U.S. citizen and a resident of California

18 years old or older on Election Day

Not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

How can I get a paper voter registration application?

You can pick one up at any of the following locations:

Your local elections office

Library

DMV office

U.S post office

To request a paper voter registration application be mailed to you, call (800) 345-VOTE(8683).

What about same-day voter registration?

If you miss Monday's deadline, California does allow same-day voter registration at polling centers.

For more information, visit Same Day Voter Registration .

I live abroad - can I still register?

If you are a Californian living away from home while attending a college, trade school or technical school, or a voter living temporarily outside the United States, visit College Students and Voters Living Abroad .

Can I cancel my registration?

You can complete the California Voter Registration Cancellation Request Form and submit it to your county elections office .

For more information, visit sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration.

